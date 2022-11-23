PASCO, Wash.-
On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault.
Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused her death.
According to the PPD the case has now been forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor for possible manslaughter charges against a suspect that is in custody on other charges.
The suspect in custody allegedly knew the victim was at the location where she was found, but did not render any assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.