FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is investigating after a woman's body was found near Ice Harbor Dam on April 5.
The 48-year-old woman was found near the boat launch just east of the dam according to the FCSO. Right now suicide is suspected in the woman's death, but the FCSO is looking for more information on the incident.
Anyone with any information on the woman or her death is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 509-545-3501.
If you or someone you know are struggling 24/7 help is available through the National 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.