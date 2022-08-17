KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the Women in Business Conference will return to the Three Rivers Convention Center on Wednesday, September, 21st.
The conference will be the first since January 2020 and will bring together accomplished female leaders, executives, business owners, and young professionals, to share insights and ideas, and to empower careers.
The one-day event will feature speakers, a trade show, the ATHENA awards, and a wine social.
Individual all-day tickets are $149 for regional chamber members and $169 for non-members
The reservation deadline is Monday, September, 12th.
Reservations may be made through the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce.
