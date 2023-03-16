RICHLAND, Wash.-
WSU Tri-Cities will host a Women in STEM event on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the east auditorium.
"Women and other genders bring important skills, perspectives, and innovative ideas to their companies, and organizations will only grow from hiring more diverse populations," said Kauser Gwaduri, WSU-TC student services coordinator with MOSAIC.
The event is being put on by the MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion and the WSU Tri-Cities Career Center and will feature a panel of women in STEM-related fields sharing their experiences and accomplishments according to a WSU press release announcing the event.
"Before we can get to hiring, we need our students to know that STEM careers are a possibility for them and that professionals are there to help guide the way," Gwaduri said.
The Women in STEM panel is open to students, staff, faculty and the community. Registration is required to attend.
