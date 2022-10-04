RICHLAND, Wash.-
Thanks to a generous donation from the Soroptimist International of Three Rivers, the women of Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) now have an on-campus wellness lounge.
The lounge, which promotes self-care for students, faculty and staff was formally dedicated on September, 27.
"Four our club, this is a physical demonstration of our partnership with WSU-TC. It's really exciting," said Mary Dover, current past President of Soroptimist International of Three Rivers.
According to a WSU-TC press release the wellness lounge is in the East Building of the Richland campus and offers privacy and comfort and has supplies for women in various roles.
"The Soroptimist mission to improve the lives of women and girls by sponsoring and implementing programs that lead to social and economic empowerment and the advancement of the status of women deeply aligns with our goal to foster student success through providing a safe and welcoming environment and offering holistic support," said Sandra Haynes, WSU-TC Chancellor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.