YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima-area veterans are invited to the Women Veterans Forum and Veterans Town Hall on May 16 and 17 respectively, where community partners and service providers will share how they are serving veterans and their families in the area.
The event is being hosted by the Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC). The Women Veterans Forum will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Yakima Valley VA Clinic. The Veterans Town Hall will be held from 10:00 to 12:30 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the VFW Post 379 in Yakima.
The Town Hall will be livestreamed on Facebook where participants will be able to comment and ask questions.
