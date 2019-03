FINLEY, WA - Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a house fire caused by a wood stove in Finley around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

This all happened on E. Bowles Road.

A family who came home to heavy black smoke coming from the front door reported the fire.

Firefighters say a hot piece of wood fell out of the wood stove and burned through the floor. Thankfully no one was injured.