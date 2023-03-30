YAKIMA, Wash.- The 51st season of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series has announced four headliners for the event. The speakers include a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, a World War II historian, an Olympic speed skater and a medical director during the 9/11 tragedy.
Bob Woodward kicks off the season on September 20. He worked with Carl Bernstein in 1973 to uncover the Watergate scandal and has since worked to report on the inner workings of secret government. He is the current associate editor for The Washington Post and has won two Pulitzer Prizes.
On October 18, Dr. Sue Varna will come to Yakima to share her experience working at the World Trade Center Mental Health Program to help first responders and citizens after 9/11. She is also part of the "Stop the Stigma" mental health campaign.
March 20, 2024 will feature Zonnie Gorman, a recognized historian of the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. Gorman plans to share her passion for history with a story of teenagers seeking escape and adventure.
The final speaker of the Town Hall Speaker Series will be Apolo Ohno on April 24, 2024. The former child prodigy won his first speed skating title at 14-years-old after only six months of training. He would then take the honor of being regarded as the most decorated US Winter Olympian in history. He's currently awaiting the bid committee for future Olympic games.
Renewal packets for the upcoming season will be mailed out in April with the season expected to sell out.
