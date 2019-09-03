PASCO, WA - A man who got caught in a potato processing facility's conveyor belt on Tuesday afternoon is now at Kadlec with serious injuries.
After 1 p.m. Tuesday, the man was working with another person at a Balcom and Moe Inc. conveyor belt that was unloading potatoes when his lower body suddenly became stuck in the belt. The belt was immediately stopped and the fire department was called.
Pasco Fire responded, and it took about 20 minutes for them to remove the man from the conveyor belt. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kadlec.
The man has not yet been identified. It is unknown how he became stuck in the belt.
This story is developing and will be updated.