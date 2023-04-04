SELAH, Wash.- Eligible families will be able to visit the Selah Library on April 7 for assistance with applications for the Working Families Tax Credit.
A representative from the Department of Revenue will be in attendance to help both English and Spanish speaking families.
Families are eligible for the credit if:
- They lived in Washington for over 6 months in 2022.
- They are between 25 and 65-years-old or have qualifying children.
- They filed a federal tax return using a social security number or individual taxpayer identification number.
- They have a low-to-moderate income.
A digital or paper copy of the 2022 Federal Income Tax Return will be needed for the appointment.
Appointments are needed for the workshop and can be made at the Selah Library or over the phone by calling 509-698-7345.
