TRI-CITIES, WA - For the safety of our community, WorkSource Columbia Basin is closed beginning March 18th. We anticipate reopening April 6th. Regular services will be offered electronically, and staff are still available through emails and phone calls.
You can reach them by phone at (509)734-5900. If you are working with a specific Employment or Business Specialist, you can reach them at their direct line or by email.
Other Resources: Phone Number: Online:
Unemployment Insurance 800-318-6022 esd.wa.gov
Community Resources:
(Housing, Food, etc.) 2-11 211.org