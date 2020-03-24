TRI-CITIES, WA - WorkSource Statement: For the safety of our community, WorkSource Columbia Basin is closed until further notice. Regular services will be offered electronically, and staff are still available through emails and phone calls.
You can reach us by phone at (509)734-5900. If you are working with a specific Employment or Business Specialist, you can reach them at their direct line or by email.
Thank you for your understanding. The health and safety of our customers is of highest priority.