PASCO, WA- Sunday marked the 31st annual World Aids Day, an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS and HIV epidemic.

The day started back in 1998 and takes place every December 1st. PFLAG Benton Franklin a local organization that unites members of the LGBTQ community with allies decided to hold an event in Pasco in recognition of the day. It brought the community together to talk about AIDS and HIV and remind people that it hasn't gone away.

"It is super important because a lot of people don't think about it or they think you know it's something that only effects certain communities or certain types of people, but it's not it can affect anyone," said Carly Coburn the PFLAG Benton Franklin Chair Person.

Other organizations involved were the Benton Franklin Health District which offered free testing and Planned Partenthood. The day is also a chance to remember those who their lives to the disease as well.