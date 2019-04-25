(NBC) – World health experts have issued new guidelines when it comes to screen time and young kids.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children under the age of 5 should be limited to an hour or less of screen time every day.

And kids under the age of 1 should avoid screens completely.

This is the first time the WHO has issued guidance about screen time.

The guidelines also included recommendations for sleep and physical activity.

Children up to three months old should get between 14-17 hours of good quality sleep including naps. For children four to 11 months old it should be 12-16 hours, including naps.

Kids ages 1 to 2 should get 11-14 hours of good quality sleep with naps and regular sleep and wake-up times.

And kids 3-4-years-old should get 10-13 hours of good quality sleep, which may include a nap, and regular sleep and wake-up times.

Infants less than a year are urged to spend at least 30 minutes a day of tummy time, and older kids should get at least 3 hours of physical activity per day.