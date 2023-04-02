YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Jordan World Circus has arrived in Yakima Valley, and it is not to be missed.
This world-renowned circus has entertained audiences for years, and they have brought their best performers from all over the globe to showcase their skills.
From acrobats to clowns, trapeze artists to tightrope walkers, this circus has it all. You will be amazed at the incredible feats of strength and agility that these performers can accomplish.
With just one more day left in Yakima Valley, make sure to catch this incredible performance at the Yakima Valley Sundome.
So don't miss your chance to see this incredible performance. Make sure to grab your tickets now and experience the Jordan World Circus for yourself. There are two shows available today at 1 pm and 5 pm.
