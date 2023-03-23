TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
March 23 is World Meteorological Day, a day that showcases the contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services worldwide and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization.
The theme for World Meteorological Day 2023 is "The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations."
To celebrate World Meteorological Day Chief Meteorologist Monty Webb welcomed National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn from Pendleton, Oregon.
The two meteorologists discussed the past, present and future of weather forecasting.
