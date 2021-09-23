RICHLAND, WA - Up to 70,000 Afghans are expected in America as refugees escape the violence and uncertainty in Afghanistan for the hope of a brighter future.
The heartbreaking images from the evacuations in Kabul in August showed images of people being evacuated from their homes. Now, up to 100 of them will soon call Tri-Cities home. Right now, many of them are at military bases around the world being extensively screened and vetted.
"I know, during my time in Afghanistan roadside bombs would blow up," said the Director of World Relief Tri-Cities. "We'd always have teams that would go in there and try and find DNA evidence. We have that stored as we do biometrics checks on these parolees before they come over here. We're going to make sure none of them match so we won't be getting any bomb builders or bomb throwers. We'll know that the folks coming have not taken part in any anti-us operations."
Now, just to clarify, Primus is talking about refugees with Parolee status. They are people who did not work with the U.S., per se, but did support or work with the Afghan government: people like teachers, doctors, government leaders, prominent women and journalists. Their lives and their family's lives still very much threatened by the Taliban.
There are many types of refugees, though. As of right now, a handful of Afghan families have already relocated to the Tri-Cities. A few more are expected in the next week or so. They are part of the normal flow of the U.S. State Department's Resettlement and Placement program with Special Immigrant Visas. They are often people who did work with the U.S. and many of them have been living in refugee camps in Turkey until now.
Around the world, it's estimated there are roughly 7 million people displaces from their home countries. In that normal flow of relocations those people spend, on average, seven years waiting to move to somewhere like eastern Washington.
World Relief Tri-Cities is a Christian-based non-profit with just three locations in the state. One in Tri-Cities, one in Spokane and one in Seattle. WRTC's Director says Washington is the number one state in the union for welcoming refugees in.
"Little old Tri-Cities, Washington out here in the middle of southeastern Washington plays a big role in helping rescue families from around the world," said Primus.
As WRTC prepares for the expected Afghan refugees, Primus is uniquely qualified and more than ready to welcome them.
"I served as a civil affairs officer," said Primus. "A couple tours in Afghanistan as well as Iraq."
In total, he served 28 years in the Army.
"Afghanistan had been at war for 40 years or better now since the Russians invited and my heart just hurt for a lot of the people," said Primus.
Now, he's spent the last two years at the helm of WRTC. It's a perfect job for him. He has a heart not just for Afghans but for all.
"By the time they arrive, we already have an apartment set up for them," said Primus. "A hot, if not home-cooked, culturally appropriate meal. So it starts there. Letting them know that they're welcome."
Every refugees' story is unique but their journeys share many of the same struggles.
"No one chooses to leave their home country," said Come Nzibarega. "They are forced. We are forced to leave."
Come today is a newlywed, an American and an asset to our community. As a teenager, he left Burundi, a small eastern central African country, that was in the midst of a civil war. He speaks five languages and started working then as a translator for the United Nations. Just nine months into the job rebels kidnapped him and took him to the jungle. Incredibly, U.N. Peacekeepers rescued him. However, he still had to leave Burundi for his own safety and that of his family.
He spent six years as a refugee in Ethiopia. The State Department then sent him to Spokane to resettle.
"I remember when I was on the plane, I was asking people where Spokane was," said Come. "They said Spokane is in Washington. For me, I thought Washington was Washington, D.C. I didn't know there was a Washington State."
Spokane was chosen for him but he chose Tri-Cities. After graduating from Whitworth University he landed a job here as an Employment Specialist at World Relief Tri-Cities.
"I guarantee there are people who have never met a refugee so that is why they are afraid of them," said Come. "But they should never be afraid of refugees because we're human beings like you."
Almost the entire staff at WRTC is made up of former refugees like Come. They can truly understand and relate to the hardships of the people they're helping.
World Relief Tri-Cities offers a long list of resources for its clients: legal, medical, culture classes, and beyond.
Another 250 refugees from other countries are expected in the Mid-Columbia over the next 13 months. They are people from the Congo, Colombia, Burman, Sudan, Syria and beyond.
WRTC is always on the lookout for help. Financially, funding is looking to be short for all of these expected families. CLICK HERE for links to donations and volunteer opportunities.
As for Come, his story and viewpoints are inspiring people around the globe. He has been featured in several TED Talks. Links to those are below: