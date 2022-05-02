World War II aircraft takes-off from Hermiston Municipal Airport

UMATILLA COUNTY, OREG. - Umatilla County Fire District #1 had front row seats to a CJ-6A plane taking off at Hermiston Municipal Airport.
The plane is from World War II. The pilot, Tom VanDusen, had stayed in Hermiston overnight before continuing his flight journey.
His journey started in his home city of Sandpoint, ID and is headed tie California for a flight formation training with other pilots.
The Nanchang CJ-6A airplane was used during World War II by the Chinese Air Force. 25 years later, the plane were sold as surplus.
