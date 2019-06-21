YAKIMA, WA - A little bit of history landed in Yakima, and you'll have the chance to see it up close and personal.
A Kittyhawk P-40 (also known as Warhawk) fighter plane from World War II will be on display on Saturday at the McAllister Museum of Aviation.
Everyone is encouraged to stop by as the museum is free of charge.
The plane comes from Erickson Aircraft Collection and at 10 a.m. the pilot who flew the plane to Yakima will be giving a presentation.
He will also fly the plane a few times, giving people a chance to see it in action.
The plane holds a ton of history says Ken Mark, secretary at McAllister Museum of Aviation.
Mark says the plane was originally built in 1941 and was stationed in Tofino, Canada.
He also says at one point the plane had 30 and 50 caliber guns.
From a distance it's easy to notice the plane has the flying tiger paint job, which Mark says makes it stands out.
"It was one of the early fighters and is recognizable all around the world by those teeth and eyes on the front of it."
Marks says every year they try and bring out one plane that holds a part of history.