RICHLAND, WA - Scientists at PNNL are using a unique historical artifact to help train some of their staff - in fact, they're using a small cube made of uranium metal.

It is only one of a handful that we know about in the world, and it was part of the Nazis' early attempt at a nuclear weapons program.

Now the artifact is used to help train international border guards to help prevent nuclear material smuggling, and the scientists at PNNL are excited to work with such a great piece of history.

"I've always appreciated that history, and I've been doing this for about 30 years," said Richard Pierson, Physicist with PNNL. "For me it's a key piece of history. Sometimes we say it would be great if it could talk. Imagine the stories that it could share with us."

During World War II, a group of soldiers discovered Germany's plan to create a nuclear reactor using hundreds of these cubes known as Heisenberg cubes.

Even though scientists cannot say one hundred percent that the cube at PNNL is a Heisenberg cube, they say that all the characteristics about it suggest that it is.

Read more information on PNNL's website: https://www.pnnl.gov/news-media/world-war-ii-nazi-artifact-work-pnnl