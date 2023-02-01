RICHLAND, Wash.-
A group of local volunteers known as the "Wrapping Rascals" have offered gift wrapping services throughout the Holiday season free of charge. The volunteers do accept donations which are then donated to local organizations.
The Wrapping Rascals chose to donate their 2022 donations to the Kadlec Foundation to support the hospital's K9 teams.
"We know they have had a difficult time these past few years and we believe it is important to recognize, thank and support them when it comes to safety in their workplace and in all of our community," said Karen Zylman of Wrapping Rascals.
One of Kadlec’s two K9 teams, Pete and K9 Major were on hand when Wrapping Rascals volunteers stopped by recently to present a check for their donations.
"These funds will be put towards training for our two specialized K9 Teams as well as a few well-earned treats and toys," said Jacob Raleigh, Safety and Security Manager for Kadlec.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.