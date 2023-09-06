KENNEWICK, Wash.- Wreaths Across America puts wreaths on Veterans' graves each year in Kennewick.
Foodies Restaurant in Kennewick and Richland will be hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
The fundraiser will support the Kennewick Chapter DAR to benefit Wreaths Across America at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick.
The event will be at Foodies Restaurant on September 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.