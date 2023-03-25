TOPPENISH, Wash. – One person is in custody after a 30-minute high-speed chase ended in a final crash near Division Road in Toppenish.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, the chase began at around 3:22 p.m. near milepost 52 when a gold Chevy drove the wrong way on westbound I-82.
Yakima Tribal Police had previously been in pursuit before the driver got on the highway, according to Thorson.
While on I-82, the driver caused multiple crashes before law enforcement was authorized to pursue them.
Thorson said the driver crashed one final time before they were caught by law enforcement.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
