Washington State Patrol car
WSP

TOPPENISH, Wash. One person is in custody after a 30-minute high-speed chase ended in a final crash near Division Road in Toppenish. 

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, the chase began at around 3:22 p.m. near milepost 52 when a gold Chevy drove the wrong way on westbound I-82. 

Yakima Tribal Police had previously been in pursuit before the driver got on the highway, according to Thorson. 

While on I-82, the driver caused multiple crashes before law enforcement was authorized to pursue them. 

Thorson said the driver crashed one final time before they were caught by law enforcement.

