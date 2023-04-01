GRANGER, Wash. – A wrong-way crash on I-82 near Granger sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
In a tweet, Trooper Sarah Clasen said that a man in an SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lane when he hit a sedan, injuring a woman and two kids.
In a press release, WSP said that the woman, a 5-year-old and an 8-month-old were all taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
I-82 was closed until 9 a.m., according to Trooper Chris Thorson.
This is one of many wrong-way drivers that have populated I-82 in the last month.
In a tweet response, Trooper Clasen said that driving under the influence has been a consistent factor in the crashes.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
