PASCO, WA - The wrong-way driver who drove onto an off-ramp and collided with another car on I-182 eastbound at the 4th Avenue exit in Pasco was driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol.

On Jan. 28 just before 1 p.m., WSP says Luis Nunez, 23, drove onto the eastbound I-182 4th Avenue off-ramp with passenger Ismael Campos, 24. They collided with a vehicle driven by Jason Etzler, 48, of Kennewick.

Nunez and Campos had not been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were injured and taken to Kadlec in critical condition. Etzler was injured but not taken to a hospital.

I-182 eastbound towards Walla Walla was closed for just over an hour as police investigated the collision.