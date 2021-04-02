TRI-CITIES, WA- Washington State Patrol has seen an increasing number of wrong-way drivers over the past few years.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said there have been four deaths in the Tri-Cities area in the last four months from wrong-way crashes.
"It has been a problem...We see it quite a bit and it seems like we are seeing it and it seems like we are seeing it more often here recently," Thorson said.
Thorson said the majority of the wrong-way drivers they have seen this year have been on I-182 and I-82 around the Tri-Cities.
He said those drivers usually fall into two categories: being under the influence or elderly.
"As far as elderly drivers are concerned you need to pay attention to the road signs they are all marked either which way to turn or that you are driving the wrong way," Thorson said.
Thorson also says it's a good idea to chat with elderly family members about any driving issues or any medical issues that may cause them to end up in an accident.
"For the family members you may have to have the tough conversation of possibly taking the driver's license away from your elderly parents or grandparents if they are just not able to drive safely anymore," Thorson said.
If you see a wrong-way driver he said the first step is to pull over and call the police.
"If you do find yourself in a situation where you see a wrong-way driver please call 9-11 as fast as possible that way we can get a police response to the area and hopefully stop that driver or alert other drivers that a wrong way driver is coming," Thorson said.