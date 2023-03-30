WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
Northlake Drive at Bombing Range and 38th is currently closed to through traffic after West Richland Police and the FBI served a search warrant in the area.
The FBI's Safe Streets Task Force with the assistance of WRPD served the warrant on the 4400 block of Northlake Drive in West Richland around 6 a.m. on March 30 according to a WRPD press release.
The road is expected to remain closed until the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.
