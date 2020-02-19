WRPS engineers visit schools across the Tri-Cities for "Engineering Week"

RICHLAND, WA - Employees from Washington River Protection Solutions got a chance to leave the Hanford Site and teach students at Tri-Cities schools a little bit about what they do.
'Engineering Week' focuses on getting students interested in engineering and shows them just what a day in the life of an engineer looks like.
From what an engineer designs, to what they work on at the Hanford Site, the program helps spark an interest in students.
Mark Tavelli, an engineer at WRPS says there is a shortage of engineers. But, he hopes this program is a way to fill more jobs in the future.
"You can see in their faces like 'oh wow, that sounds really interesting' or 'oh, I really like that' or 'that's something I really want to do.' I think that's the object of this Engineers Week is; to get that spark going," Tavelli said.
WRPS' Zoom into Engineering program focuses on 4th and 5th grade students. This is the 8th year that WRPS has led this program.
This year, WRPS volunteers are visiting 35 local schools, presenting to 7,000 elementary students.
WRPS volunteers will continue to visit classrooms until the end of the week and they said they hope to add more schools to the program in the future.