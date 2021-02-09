YAKIMA, WA - The Board of Directors of the Washington State Association of Counties has formally nominated Commissioner Amanda McKinney on behalf of WSAC for consideration and appointment to the State Board of Health.
"The residents of Yakima County and Eastern Washington are incredibly diverse, with lifestyles and work environments that bring unique perspective to statewide conversations. It is an honor to be nominated to serve as an advocate for the public health needs of our residents and those with similar needs across the state" said Commissioner McKinney.
Commissioner McKinney is one of five nominees being considered. The other nominees are Pierce County Councilmember Marty Campbell, Clark County Councilor Temple Lentz, Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, and Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins. Only one candidate will be appointed by the Governor for this position.