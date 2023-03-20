GRANDVIEW, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) will hold a virtual open house on the ongoing Japanese Beetle infestation as a follow up to its in-person open house that was held on March 9.

The virtual open house will be Tuesday, March 21 at 12 p.m. Residents can register for the virtual open house or watch a recording on the WSDA's YouTube Channel.

According to a WSDA press release the eradication plan includes treatment, quarantine and trapping. The WSDA hopes to treat all properties within the infestation zone, but needs homeowner consent to do so.