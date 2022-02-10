WSDA is planning for Japanese beetle removal in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WA - The Washington State Department of Agriculture detected more than 24,000 Japanese beetles in Grandview in 2021, that's compared to finding 3-5 beetles in 2020.
Now, they're preparing a new plan that will help get rid of that invasive species starting in spring.
"If they were to expand further from where they are right now it would really be devastating for our crops," said Amber Betts, Media Relations Coordinator for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Japanese beetles are a highly invasive pest, they feed on more than 300 plants including roses, grapes, and hops.
The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the foliage leaving plants bare.
If Washington got a larger population of beetles in crops this year, this would cause issues forcing restrictions on how crops would be distributed throughout Washington, outside the state, and even outside the U.S.
This is why the department of agriculture has come up with a 3 step plan.
"We're going to amend the quarantine, which currently is a quarantine saying anything with a Japanese beetle population established can't come into our state, and so we're going to propose to amend that to include that area in and around Grandview," said Betts.
Step two is killing the bugs.
"To get rid of them, to treat them with insecticide," said Betts. "So we want to go around the entire infested area and a little bit beyond and ensure that we treat every grid of that 49 square miles with insecticide."
Lastly, trapping the survivors.
"We're going to increase our trapping efforts this year and we're going to have about 25 hundred traps in the area and that is to be able to show us where we're still having problems," said Betts.
The Department of Agriculture is going to be hosting a virtual open house on February 22, 2022, explaining the new proposed plan.
Anyone from the public can join and express their concerns with the department of agriculture.