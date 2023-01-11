TUMWATER CANYON, Wash. —
Heavy rain in the forecast, US 2 Tumwater Canyon will be closed because of a high risk of an avalanche.
Washington Department of Transportation says it'll reassess at daylight but avalanche control is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday.
⛔️ With an inch of rain forecast in the next 2 days, US 2 Tumwater Canyon will close at midnight due to avalanche risk. Will assess reopening Thursday.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 12, 2023
Avalanche control is also scheduled for Stevens Pass at 8AM Thursday AM. Clean up can take up to 2 hrs. @wspd6pio @StevensPass
