WSDOT closures and delays on Cascade passes and Columbia River

CASCADES, Wash. -
A section of I-90 and highway 12 are experiencing delays for Washington Department of Transportation crews.
The section of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will have rolling slowdowns for filming.
The delays will be from 5 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 7.
Highway 12 over White Pass from milepost 138 to 172 east of Rimrock Lake will have one-way flagged traffic as maintenance crews clear ditches.
The crews began work on Tuesday and will continue working 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, July 7.
Maintenance on US 197 in both directions from I-84 in Oregon to SR 14 in Washington will cause traffic delays today, July 6.
The maintenance is on the bridge across the Columbia River near The Dalles Dam and there will be delays until further notice.
