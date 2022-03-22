WSDOT holds survey to decide a name for their fourth tow plow

Wash. -
The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for help naming their fourth tow plow. After receiving over 1,000 names, they narrowed it down to a "Sweet 16," in honor of March Madness.
You can vote on your favorites in each region through this Friday, March 25.
Final 4 voting will begin starting next Monday, March 28.
The winning name will become the official name for the fourth plow, joining current plows: Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski and Sir Plows-A-Lot.
The first region features the names:
- Sleddie Vedder
- Plow Chicka Plow Plow
- Snosquatch
- Fast and Flurrious
The second region features the names:
- Elvis Plowsley
- Darth Blader
- Mr. Plowtaterhead
- Rocky Plowboa
The third region features the names:
- Plowasaurus Rex
- MackPlowMore
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Harry Plow-ter
And the last region features the names:
- Betty Whiteout
- Snowbi-wan-Plownobi
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- Optimusplow
