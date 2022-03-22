WSDOT holds survey to decide a name for their fourth tow plow

Wash. -

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for help naming their fourth tow plow. After receiving over 1,000 names, they narrowed it down to a "Sweet 16," in honor of March Madness. 

You can vote on your favorites in each region through this Friday, March 25. 

Final 4 voting will begin starting next Monday, March 28. 

The winning name will become the official name for the fourth plow, joining current plows: Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski and Sir Plows-A-Lot. 

The first region features the names:

  • Sleddie Vedder
  • Plow Chicka Plow Plow
  • Snosquatch
  • Fast and Flurrious 

The second region features the names:

  • Elvis Plowsley
  • Darth Blader
  • Mr. Plowtaterhead
  • Rocky Plowboa

The third region features the names: 

  • Plowasaurus Rex
  • MackPlowMore
  • Brinestone Plowboy
  • Harry Plow-ter

And the last region features the names:

  • Betty Whiteout
  • Snowbi-wan-Plownobi
  • Ctrl Salt Delete
  • Optimusplow

Vote on your favorite name for the state's fourth tow plow