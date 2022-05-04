WSDOT plans seven construction projects for I-90 in 2022

SNOQUALMIE PASS —
The Washington State Department of Transportation has seven construction projects scheduled for sections of I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg this year. Travelers throughout the summer and fall should expect extra travel time, with delays mostly during weekdays.
WSDOT has an online open house available all month with construction information.
PROJECTS
Bridge Deck Repairs - Homestead Valley Road to Coal Creek
Construction from Summer 2022 to Fall 2022. Crews will work to repair five bridge decks during the week. Expect delays and day and night lane closures.
Roadway and Bridge Rebuild - Cabin Creek to Easton Phase 3
Construction from Summer 2022 to Fall 2028. Crews will widen I-90 and traffic will shift to a new eastbound detour. Expect single-lane day and night closures and delays throughout the week. Crews will also conduct rock blasting in August and September from Monday through Thursday for approximately an hour before sunset. The project will pause each winter.
Bridge Deck Repairs - Cle Elum Road Bridges
Construction from Summer 2022 to Fall 2023. Crews will install a detour bridge. Expect single-lane closures and delays at night, with reduced work zone speeds.
Bridge Deck Repairs - West Easton to Renslow Vicinity
Construction from Summer 2022 to Fall 2022. Crews will repair seven bridge decks between Easton and Kittitas. Expect day and night lane closures throughout the week.
Concrete Panel Replacement - Oakes Ave Interchange to Yakima River Bridge
Construction from Summer 2022 to Fall 2022. Crews will repair concrete panel sections. Expect single-lane closures throughout the week. Work will mostly be done at night, but lanes may be closed while concrete panels cure.
Chip Seal - SR 970
Construction from July 2022 to August 2022. Crews will chip the SR 970 seal. Expect single-lane closures and delays during weekdays.
Guardrail Replacement - North Bend to Ellensburg
Construction from late Summer 2022 to late Fall 2022. Crews will replace the guardrail and other safety features. Expect minor traffic delays at night.
