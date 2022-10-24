OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington's mountain passes saw their first snowfalls this weekend and the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) is reminding drivers that now is the time for travelers to make sure they are prepared for winter driving.
WSDOT has created a winter driving web page to help drivers prepare themselves and their vehicles for winter driving.
"Most pass closures are due to preventable spin outs or crashes from vehicles driven too fast or not having proper equipment. We need everyone to work together, be patient and prepared to help keep traffic moving," said James Morin, WSDOT Maintenance Operations Director.
WSDOT crews are already prepping for winter, including hiring additional workers for the peak winter months.
WSDOT urges drivers to:
Check current travel conditions on WSDOT.
Follow WSDOTS pass accounts on twitter and facebook.
Get vehicles ready for winter and allow for conditions and extra travel time.
Carry chains and know chain requirement.
Studded tires are allowed in Washington state from November, 1, through March, 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.