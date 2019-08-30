KENNEWICK, WA - The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced on their Facebook page that a project to paint the Blue Bridge is underway.

Pictures show some shots of crews setting up the containment system under the bridge.

WSDOT says cleaning and repainting a bridge helps restore and prolong the life of the structure. The two-stage project is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2020.

