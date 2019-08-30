69880362_10156318762886975_7900947109585616896_n.png

KENNEWICK, WA - The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced on their Facebook page that a project to paint the Blue Bridge is underway.

69181583_10156318762851975_6219399080271937536_n.png

Pictures show some shots of crews setting up the containment system under the bridge.

WSDOT says cleaning and repainting a bridge helps restore and prolong the life of the structure. The two-stage project is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2020. 

69355124_10156318762836975_3065965797273763840_n.png

For more information, click here: https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/…/us3…/pioneer-memorial-bridge/home (Scroll for more pictures)

69522733_10156318763021975_5605652647425081344_n.png
69286661_10156318762976975_8178703177193881600_n.png

Tags

Recommended for you