WASHINGTON - Traveling somewhere in Washington this weekend?
The Washington Department of Transportation posted this helpful map illustration showing you all the events happening across the state this weekend, and the impacts the events will have on traffic.
It's another busy weekend with Seafair at Seattle's Genesee Park, a Sounders match at CenturyLink and Watershed Festival at the Gorge. WSDOT says to expect heavy congestion and some construction closures across I-90 and - weather permitting - a westbound US 2 trestle closure in Snohomish County.
If you're headed to any of the Seattle events, parking and traffic could be tough so consider public transportation, bicycling or carpooling if possible.
And if the Anacortes ferry terminal is in your plans, be aware the Anacortes Arts Festival is also going on which could cause additional traffic.