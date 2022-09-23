TOUCHET, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will be doing road work on Cummins Road near Touchet starting Monday, September 26 through mid-October. The road will be completely closed while crews work. They will be placing embankment, paving, pouring bridge deck traffic barrier, putting in guardrail and painting the striping on the road
A detour will be available. Prepare to slow down around the construction area.
