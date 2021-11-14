WSDOT Safety Tips For Winter

KENNEWICK, WA - With winter coming up Washington State department of Transportation wanted to give some driving tips in order to help protect yourself and those around you.
If you know the weather might be a little rough, give yourself extra time to reach your destination, because it only takes one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic.
Checking statewide pass conditions online before you head out might be a smart thing to do
In Washington you are required to follow the state of Washington motor vehicles laws so if there is a requirement of traction tires or chains — make sure you're prepared.
Washington state department of transportation has some great videos on YouTube on how to install tire chains.
When the weather is bad, do not use cruise control and if you have a four wheel or all wheel drive vehicle it is still good to remember it that they do not stop or steer better on ice than any other vehicle.
Remember to leave extra room between your car and the one in front of you and if you find yourself behind a snow plow, slow down and give the plow extra room.
Lastly, the most important thing is remember to drive slowly you never know if you might hit black ice.
The Washington State Department of transportation has some really great tips if you want to learn more.