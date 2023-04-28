WASHINGTON- The Washington Department of Transportation is still working to remove multiple highways of snow from the winter season.
The North Cascades Highway has been worked on for a month and crews are near Swamp Creek around milepost 154, leaving six miles left to go. Crews still need to perform avalanche control and repair road fixtures along the highway.
The warmer weather is actually slowing crews down as melting snow gives a greater chance of avalanches. WSDOT needed the Northwest Avalanche Center to write a special report for the crews as the dangers remain high, especially with limited cell phone coverage in the area.
The goal is to have the roads cleared by Mothers' Day
Crews are also working on the Chinook and Cayuse passes as temperatures are reaching 50 degrees for the first time this year.
Cayuse Pass still sees about 5 feet of snow to work with, while Chinook is nearing the Crusher site.
Avalanche control still needs to be completed as the summit's log arch and restrooms were nearly buried when crews began work.
SR 410 and 123 are expected to be open around Memorial Day.
