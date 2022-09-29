WHITE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will repair cable nets on US 12 near White Pass starting Monday, October 5. Cable nets are placed along the highway to keep rocks from falling onto the highway, according to WSDOT.
Crews will work six miles west of White Pass, on a quarter-mile section of US 12 during the day only. Work will occur Monday through Friday through November, depending on weather.
Expect alternating single-lane traffic when traveling here, which will be controlled by a stop light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.