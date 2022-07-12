WSDOT wants to remind you about securing your load after vending machine falls on side of I-5

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -
Washington State DOT found a vending machine on the side of Northbound I-5 prompting them to remind drivers to secure their loads.
"This could've done a lot of damage." WSDOT said in a tweet this morning.
One of our Incident Response drivers found this vending machine on shoulder of NB I-5 near Thorne Lane in Lakewood. This could've done a lot of damage. Please secure your loads for everyone's safety. Make securing your loads the choice of a new generation. pic.twitter.com/TNBgJ1FtcH— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) July 12, 2022
Driving in Washington state with an unsecure load could land you a $228 fine even if nothing falls off.
For more information about securing a load check out our recent stories.
