WSDOT wants to remind you about securing your load after vending machine falls on side of I-5

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - 

Washington State DOT found a vending machine on the side of Northbound I-5 prompting them to remind drivers to secure their loads.

"This could've done a lot of damage." WSDOT said in a tweet this morning. 

Driving in Washington state with an unsecure load could land you a $228 fine even if nothing falls off.

WSDOT wants to remind you about securing your load after vending machine falls on side of I-5

Yakima County Public Services Solid Waste Division

For more information about securing a load check out our recent stories.