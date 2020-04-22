SEATTLE, WA — As hospitals nationwide develop plans to reopen elective surgeries and other procedures suspended during the COVID-19 crisis, it is essential to resolve the problem of inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) first. Since early March, healthcare workers been unable to use personal protective equipment according to product labeling and longstanding infection prevention and control standards.

An overwhelming majority, 89% of WSNA represented nurses in 75% of the largest WSNA represented hospitals and facilities are delivering care without sufficient PPE. This means they are continually operating in contingency or crisis capacity. Masks are worn for extended periods of times and between patients; masks are reused—removed, stored, and redonned over a period of hours and sometimes days; respirators are worn until breaking or becoming ineffective, and face shields are re-worn without proper cleaning according to manufacturer’s recommendation. Cloth gowns replace disposable barrier gowns and are reused multiple times.

While the FDA has authorized emergency permits to disinfect disposable N-95 respirators, evidence and practices vary on the number of times that a respirator may be safely decontaminated. For example, there have been indications that some employers may use Ethylene Oxide for N-95 mask decontamination, though this is a known carcinogen and as of April 21, 2020 has not been granted FDA emergency authorization for use.

Reopening elective surgeries will unintentionally create internal competition for personal protective equipment and further strain our ability to safely care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Washington state reports shipments of much needed supplies, though nurses in many hospitals state that they haven’t seen them on their units and continue to use PPE under contingency and crisis guidelines from the CDC. These guidelines must not become the new normal.

Nurses and other health care workers have demonstrated commitment in caring for patients through the COVID-19 crisis despite the lack of the protective equipment needed for their own safety as well as that of their patients and families. They are putting themselves at risk every time they go to work.

While WSNA recognizes the need to re-open elective surgeries to provide health care services and to get furloughed health care workers back on the job, it is critical to ensure that nurses and other front line workers have the protective equipment so desperately needed before diverting PPE to non-essential treatments and procedures. Equally important is the need to ensure availability of testing to rapidly identify, isolate, and provide contact tracing for those infected with the coronavirus, including health care workers.

Reopening elective procedure areas and surgical centers must happen responsibly. We must have adequate protective equipment and accessible testing for nurses and health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis first.