TRI-CITIES, Wash.-The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting nightly aerial patrols above the region starting August 17.
The Target Zero Aerial Patrols (TZAP) will focus on stopping dangerous driving, including speeding, racing and impaired driving according to the WSP.
A Cessna 206 airplane equipped with infrared cameras will fly night patrols over the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland areas, using its aerial vantage point to look for drivers committing traffic violations according to the WSP.
In a social media post WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the aerial patrols will be looking for aggressive and reckless drivers and are another tool for the WSP to address the rise of deadly collisions across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.