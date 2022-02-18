KENNEWICK –
Washington State Patrol is asking for help locating a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m., a 2017 black Chevrolet Cruze was reported to have fired shots while heading northbound on State Route 397 near 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
The vehicle had Oregon plates 019-NDA and was registered to Kayla B. Shuttleworth from Umatilla, Ore.
Anyone with information or who spots Shuttleworth or her car should call 509-734-5817 or 509-249-6700.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.