RICHLAND, WA - Washington State Patrol says they caught a motorcyclist going 62 miles over the speed limit on State Route 240.
The by-pass highway in Richland is a 55 mph zone and the driver was going 117 mph.
In a Tweet, Trooper C. Thorson said, "He might want to rethink his “speed” leather jacket....#NotAcceptable"
