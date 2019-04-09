speeding biker

RICHLAND, WA - Washington State Patrol says they caught a motorcyclist going 62 miles over the speed limit on State Route 240.

The by-pass highway in Richland is a 55 mph zone and the driver was going 117 mph.

In a Tweet, Trooper C. Thorson said, "He might want to rethink his “speed” leather jacket...."

