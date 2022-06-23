WSP catches racer going over 140 mph

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers noticed two cars racing on I-82, near the WSP office in Kennewick, going 141 mph, according to Trooper Chris Thorson.
One of the cars peeled off onto SR 395 and was not stopped by troopers. The other car was stopped and the driver was arrested for reckless driving.
According to Trooper Thorson, the driver said the car almost crashed while he tried to slow down and stop.
