WALLA WALL, Wash.-
According to a press release, Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste has requested assistance from the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in the ongoing investigation of the shooting of Trooper Dean Atkinson in Walla Walla on Thursday, September, 22.
Chief Batiste announced that Trooper Atkinson is now in stable condition and released the following statement on the shooting:
"This evening we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be when one of our troopers was involved in a critical incident while on duty in Walla Walla. We were also reminded of how strong and resolute our people can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson, though seriously injured, found the strength to drive himself to the hospital. Trooper Atkinson is a five year veteran of the Washington State Patrol and I am both relieved and happy to announce he is now in stable condition."
