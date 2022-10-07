PASCO, Wash.-
October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco.
Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds. He was an eight and a half year veteran of the State Patrol. The death of Trooper Saunders was the last time a WSP Trooper in the Mid-Columbia region was killed in the line of duty.
That is why the recent shooting of Trooper Dean Atkinson in Walla Walla on September, 22, hit all WSP Troopers hard.
The WSP is thankful for all the support they have received since Trooper Dean Atkinson was shot.
